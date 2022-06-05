WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Juice Robinson Reportedly Injured, Possibly Going To Miss NJPW Dominion

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

Juice Robinson Reportedly Injured, Possibly Going To Miss NJPW Dominion

Current IWGP United States Champion and NJPW star Juice Robinson was unfortunately unable to compete at last Friday's Best of the Super Junior finals due to a battle with appendicitis. Despite this, he was announced for the June 10th Dominion pay-per-view, where he is set to defend his championship against SANADA and Will Ospreay in a three way dance.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Robinson will not be healed up in time for the show, despite no announcement being made from NJPW themselves.

Ace Austin took to Twitter to suggest that he take Robinson's place.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #njpw #juice robinson

