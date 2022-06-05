Juice Robinson Reportedly Injured, Possibly Going To Miss NJPW Dominion

Current IWGP United States Champion and NJPW star Juice Robinson was unfortunately unable to compete at last Friday's Best of the Super Junior finals due to a battle with appendicitis. Despite this, he was announced for the June 10th Dominion pay-per-view, where he is set to defend his championship against SANADA and Will Ospreay in a three way dance.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Robinson will not be healed up in time for the show, despite no announcement being made from NJPW themselves.

Ace Austin took to Twitter to suggest that he take Robinson's place.