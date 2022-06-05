Sting Wanted To Dive Out Of The Window During AEW Revolution Match

The Hardy Boyz were recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where Matt spoke about what it's like working with Sting:

“It was a thrill when we got to have that six-man tag at Revolution with Sting in it. It was his idea, he was like, ‘I really need to do something to really highlight myself.’ And he did the thing where he jumped off the balcony and through the four tables, which was so great. I got to work with him a lot in that match, and I actually got to work with him in TNA back in the day, back in 2011 a little bit. He’s the best, man. It’s weird, Sting falls kind of almost a generation ahead of you and me in some ways. And he’s still out there and he’s so committed to performing. He’ll take chances, and he’s there to help with the talent, and he’ll give input. He just goes about it with the best attitude of all time. He’s so amazing to be around. It’s truly been a thrill to work with him.”

Jeff followed up:

“That Swanton from the window, it was sketchy up there because it was like, I don’t know, not even a foot wide. But then Sting that day said, ‘If you don’t want to do it, I’ll do it. I’ll dive onto a group of people.’”

Matt ended with: