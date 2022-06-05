Booker T Reveals Championship He Wishes He Won In His Career

During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked what tag-team championships he wishes he and his brother Stevie Ray would have won during their tenure as Harlem Heat.

“I can’t speak for my brother but I can speak for myself, that may be the only regret in my career that my brother and I did not win the IWGP World Tag Team Championships. That right there for me would’ve been icing on the cake really for the career. I know those guys, I know what wrestling means to those guys in Japan. It’s huge, it’s their bloodline, and to be a part of something like that [would’ve been great].”

“I think The Dudleyz were the IWGP Tag Team Champions and I’m a little hot about that.”