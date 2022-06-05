WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Reveals Championship He Wishes He Won In His Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked what tag-team championships he wishes he and his brother Stevie Ray would have won during their tenure as Harlem Heat.

“I can’t speak for my brother but I can speak for myself, that may be the only regret in my career that my brother and I did not win the IWGP World Tag Team Championships. That right there for me would’ve been icing on the cake really for the career. I know those guys, I know what wrestling means to those guys in Japan. It’s huge, it’s their bloodline, and to be a part of something like that [would’ve been great].”

“I think The Dudleyz were the IWGP Tag Team Champions and I’m a little hot about that.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
