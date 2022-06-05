📺 WATCH: The Rock Gifts His Mother A New Home, Photos Of Their Beloved Ancestors

The Rock has posted the following on Instagram:
“very cool moment
Brought my mom into her new family room where we placed her vintage ukuleles 🎶 up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.
She misses her mom and dad.
I miss them too.
Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen.
Enjoy your new home mom!!
Break out the ukulele and let’s #cheehooo”
You can see the video below.
View this post on Instagram
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com