📺 WATCH: The Rock Gifts His Mother A New Home, Photos Of Their Beloved Ancestors

The Rock has posted the following on Instagram:

“very cool moment

Brought my mom into her new family room where we placed her vintage ukuleles 🎶 up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.

She misses her mom and dad.

I miss them too.

Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen.

Enjoy your new home mom!!

Break out the ukulele and let’s #cheehooo”