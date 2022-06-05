WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
📺 WATCH: Matt Cardona Loses IMPACT Digital Media Championship To Rich Swann
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022
Matt Cardona has lost the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann.
This went down at
The Wrestling Revolver's Vegas Vacation event and got uploaded to IMPACT's official YouTube account.
You can watch it below.
Despite his injury, Cardona says he will still be present at NWA Alwayz Ready.
