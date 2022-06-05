WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📺 WATCH: Matt Cardona Loses IMPACT Digital Media Championship To Rich Swann

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

📺 WATCH: Matt Cardona Loses IMPACT Digital Media Championship To Rich Swann

 Matt Cardona has lost the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann.

This went down at The Wrestling Revolver's Vegas Vacation event and got uploaded to IMPACT's official YouTube account.

You can watch it below.

Despite his injury, Cardona says he will still be present at NWA Alwayz Ready.

Tags: #impact #matt cardona #wrestling revolver #rich swann

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76691/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π