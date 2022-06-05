Bryan Danielson Injured, Pulled From AEW Meet And Greet

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Bryan Danielson is injured.

Danielson was forced to withdraw from a meet and greet in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Fans who went to the meet and greet were informed that Danielson couldn't be there due to his injury.

The New Bedford venue confirmed this to be true, but neither AEW nor Danielson themselves have commented on the matter as of yet.

Bryan Danielson was last in action in the Anarchy in the Arena match at last Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022. It's unknown if he'll make the Blood & Guts match.