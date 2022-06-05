WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Eric Bischoff Invites Tony Khan To Confront Him On 83 Weeks

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

Eric Bischoff Invites Tony Khan To Confront Him On 83 Weeks

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Conrad Thompson asked Eric Bischoff the following:

“Coming out of the AEW Pay-Per-View, what everyone was talking about is Tony Khan at the press conference, addressing his situation with you. I guess I’d be remiss if I didn’t say Eric, what do you think?”

Eric Bischoff responded as follows:

“I felt bad for Tony in a way. Then it’s like, okay, I can’t wait to fire back. I’m going to have so much fun with this. I was ready to go. I spent most of Monday morning just kind of in my mind laying out how I was going to just take a flamethrower to this. Then I said, ‘No, that’s what you normally do, Eric. Let’s not do what you normally do, which is just a visceral, in the moment, without a whole lot of thought response. There will be a time, there will be a place where I will respond to this nonsense.’ I mean, what the hell? Friday night wars? What? Are you kidding me? Enough? I got a better idea. I’m here with you (Conrad Thompson) each and every week. You said you’re friends with Tony. If you got something to say Tony, and you want to defend yourself, and Punk, you got an issue with my responses when I’m asked a question, or when somebody from your organization decides to use their platform to take a swing, and then bitches and whines like a little puppy that peed on the carpet and knows it’s about to get smacked, I respond, and you have a problem with that? Here I am brother. Anytime you want to jump on and jump in, give the big man a call. You got his number. He’ll set it up and we’ll do it. So, not a hard man to find.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #tony khan #eric bischoff

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76687/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π