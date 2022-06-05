Gangrel Was Supposed To Kiss Terri Runnels On TV, So Luna Vachon Aggresively Kissed Terri First Backstage

Gangrel was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about a planned angle that would see him kissing Terri Runnels, and how Luna Vachon reacted to the idea.

“I think I was supposed to do something with Terri Runnels. I was supposed to do a kissing scene with Terri after the ladder match stuff and then Luna came into the locker room and put her tongue down Terri Runnels’ throat. Kissed her and said, ‘I kissed you first you bitch before you could kiss him.’ Next thing you know I just kind of disappeared.“