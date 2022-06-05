WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
📺 WATCH: MVP Drops "Fall Mighty" Diss Track Against Bobby Lashley
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022
In addition to being a professional wrestler and manager, MVP is also a rapper. And in utilizing his talents, has taken to WWE's official YouTube channel to release a new song.
The song is a diss track aimed at his former ally Bobby Lashley, who he will face at Hell in a Cell along with Omos.
Watch it below.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/76681/ Copy URL Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π