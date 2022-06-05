WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📺 WATCH: MVP Drops "Fall Mighty" Diss Track Against Bobby Lashley

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 05, 2022

📺 WATCH: MVP Drops "Fall Mighty" Diss Track Against Bobby Lashley

In addition to being a professional wrestler and manager, MVP is also a rapper. And in utilizing his talents, has taken to WWE's official YouTube channel to release a new song.

The song is a diss track aimed at his former ally Bobby Lashley, who he will face at Hell in a Cell along with Omos.

Watch it below.


Tags: #wwe #mvp #omos #bobby lashley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76681/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π