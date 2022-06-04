John Cena Faked Having To Go To The Bathroom So Brodus Clay Wouldn't Be Taken Off WrestleMania

Tyrus, formerly known as Brodus Clay during his time in WWE, spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he revealed a selfless act John Cena did to assure Brodus got to have a WrestleMania moment.

"We were supposed to have a match with Heath Slater but time got cut and Cena did one of the most selfless things that a guy, who's the top guy, who doesn't have to do things like this. He was in there and Vince was shaking his head. The match before -- wasn't one particular thing but they were heavy on time, they had gone over and he's like, he was shaking his head, and I think he was talking to Michael Hayes and another one of the producers and he was like, 'I think we're gonna have to we have to cut it.' Then all of a sudden, Cena was getting ready, he's right behind me and he looks at me and goes, 'I have to go to the bathroom.' I went, 'What?' He's like, 'I have to go to the bathroom. I don't know, usually I go the bathroom I don't know, what, eight minutes? Six minutes?' I was like, 'Six. I can get in six.' He's like, 'Alright,' and he just walked out of Gorilla. So now I had to go. So I went and I got my WrestleMania moment because Cena had to go to the bathroom.

So yeah, that's and that's the reason why you could never tell me nothing bad about John Cena, because he was the top guy and there was no reason for him to do that other than he just felt like it was the right thing to do. I don't talk a lot about it but that to me was one of those moments where -- and it affects me now because being in a position now when you get top billing and you sell out places and everywhere you go people want to see you or talk to you, remembering the guy who's coming up behind you, don't treat him like he doesn't deserve to be there. So I always shake hands with every -- whenever security covers me for events. I always thank everybody and Cena had a lot to do with that."