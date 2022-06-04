Arn Anderson Apologizes For Breathing Issues During Podcast, Blames COVID-19's Residual Effects

During the latest edition of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the lasting effects of his battle with COVID-19.

“I am well aware of the fact that I’m having some breathing issues and that’s been a listening issue for a couple of our listeners that basically made it intolerable. I get it. I understand.” “I hear it from my wife and my boys pretty much daily. But just to let you know, I’m a survivor of COVID and a pretty severe bout I had the one time. The second time was not as bad, but the first time probably affected my breathing forever. Sometimes it’s labored and I’m learning how to breathe all over again.”

Arn spoke about his involvement in a match coming up at Big Time Wrestling:

“We also got an enormous match, the biggest match probably that I’ve been involved in for a couple of decades. Brock (Anderson) and Pillman with myself (in the corner) in Webster, MA June 10th against FTR with Bret Hart in their corner. That’s huge.”

On appearing with the Horsemen for Ric Flair's big weekend in Nashville: