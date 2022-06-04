Io Shirai Currently Injured, Not Factored Into WWE Creative For Now

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Io Shirai is currently dealing with an injury that is keeping her off WWE television.

It's unknown what the injury is or how it was sustained, but Shirai is not currently factored into anything with creative.

Shirai is said to be “well liked” in both NXT and WWE. Sources on the report are also stating that WWE is hopeful she will be good to go “in the summer." However, it's not set in stone as of yet.