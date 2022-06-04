WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Io Shirai Currently Injured, Not Factored Into WWE Creative For Now

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 04, 2022

Io Shirai Currently Injured, Not Factored Into WWE Creative For Now

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Io Shirai is currently dealing with an injury that is keeping her off WWE television.

It's unknown what the injury is or how it was sustained, but Shirai is not currently factored into anything with creative.

Shirai is said to be “well liked” in both NXT and WWE. Sources on the report are also stating that WWE is hopeful she will be good to go “in the summer." However, it's not set in stone as of yet.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #io shirai

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76676/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π