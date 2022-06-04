WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Details Of AEW Interim World Title Elimination Series Revealed, CM Punk NOT Stripped Of AEW Championship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 04, 2022

Details Of AEW Interim World Title Elimination Series Revealed, CM Punk NOT Stripped Of AEW Championship

CM Punk announced last night on AEW Rampage that he would be undergoing surgery for an injury. Despite this, he will not be relinquishing the AEW Championship. Instead, an interim champion will be named in his absence.

Later on, AEW announced an "Interim World Title Elimination Series." There will be a battle royal to open AEW Dynamite on next Wednesday on June 8th. The number of participants has yet to be announced. The winner of that battle royal will face Jon Moxley, who is proclaimed as the #1 contender, later on in the night.

On June 11th, at NJPW's Dominion event, Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to take on Hirooki Goto in an AEW interim world title eliminator match. This will factor into June 26th at Forbidden Door, where the winner of the June 8th match between Moxley and the battle royal winner will take on the winner of Tanahashi and Goto.

The winner of that will become the Interim AEW World Champion, and whoever is Interim AEW World Champion by the time CM Punk returns will face him in a match to unify both world championships.


