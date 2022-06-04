WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brett Lauderdale Responds To Accusations Of Faking COVID Test Results To Keep GCW Shows Going

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 04, 2022

Independent wrestler "Dirty" Ron McDonald took to social media to allege that “people made over 50 fake COVID test results so [Brett Lauderdale] could run shows during the pandemic”

Brett Lauderdale responded to these accusations on the Business of the Business podcast:

“This is somebody who’s throwing a lot of shit at the wall. And again, I want to be careful of how I respond to this cause I don’t want to engage in this and also because some of the things that were said were borderline on… there could be legal implications to some of this so I prefer to disengage in this and let’s see what happens. I’ve talked to people from a legal aspect that have advised me to approach it a certain way so I don’t want to give too much credence to this, you know what I mean? Other than to say I’m proud of my record during COVID and the pandemic. The proof is in the pudding [it’s] pretty public everything we did so I’ll leave it at that.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
