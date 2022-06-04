Damian Priest Reveals Reaction To Edge Picking Him For Judgement Day, Talks Their Friendship Blooming In NXT

Damian Priest was recently a guest on Unlocking The Cage With Jimmy Smith, where he recalled getting drafted into Edge's new faction Judgement Day.

"Edge, he called me out of the blue. I see his number on my phone, and I'm like a little kid. He's like, 'Hey man, I have this idea, I kind of want to form a group and, naturally, you were my first choice.' I was like, 'naturally?' [laughs]. 'What do you think?' I was speechless, I started stuttering, I didn't know how to answer it. 'I don't know what the best answer is for you, but this is not even a question. You don't need to ask, just tell me what I'm doing.' I was excited. That's how it happened, he called me to let me know he was thinking this and was like, 'Would you be interested in this?' 'Are you kidding me? You're Edge. Do you know who you are? Because I know who you are."

On where their friendship started: