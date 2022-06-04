MJF Removed From AEW Rampage Intro

Following the worked shoot angle which saw MJF screaming at Tony Khan to "fire him" on television, we saw a bit less of MJF this past Friday night.

Not only did MJF not appear in any capacity on the show, nor get his segment recapped, but he also has been removed from the intro to AEW Rampage.

In addition to this, his merch has been pulled and the only MJF merchandise available is his pre-AEW days designs on Pro Wrestling Tees.

It's also being reported that this is a long-term angle that will lead to MJF facing CM Punk for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All Out in Chicago.