NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Day 13 Results (06/03)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Event from the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

The results are as follows:

- Tomoaki Honma def. Ryohei Oiwa in a Singles Match.

- Alex Zayne, Wheeler Yuta, Ace Austin and EL LINDAMAN def. Clark Connors, Titán, YOH and Robbie Eagles in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- The United Empire (Francesco Akira and TJP) def. Six Or Nine (Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi) in a Tag Team Match.

- Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr.) def. House Of Torture (SHO and EVIL) in a Tag Team Match.

- Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale) def. The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- SANADA made his way down to the ring in an unannounced appearance and issued a challenge to Juice Robinson, who was out of action due to an ongoing battle with appendicitis, for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion.

- Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi) def. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku and Taichi) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Jado, Tama Tonga, Toru Yano and Kazuchika Okada def. Bullet Club (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows and Jay White) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- Hiromu Takahashi def. El Desperado in the finals of the Best Of The Super Jr. 29 Tournament.