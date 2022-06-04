WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Day 13 Results (06/03)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 04, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Event from the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

The results are as follows:

- Tomoaki Honma def. Ryohei Oiwa in a Singles Match.

- Alex Zayne, Wheeler Yuta, Ace Austin and EL LINDAMAN def. Clark Connors, Titán, YOH and Robbie Eagles in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- The United Empire (Francesco Akira and TJP) def. Six Or Nine (Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi) in a Tag Team Match.

- Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr.) def. House Of Torture (SHO and EVIL) in a Tag Team Match.

- Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale) def. The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- SANADA made his way down to the ring in an unannounced appearance and issued a challenge to Juice Robinson, who was out of action due to an ongoing battle with appendicitis, for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion.

- Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi) def. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku and Taichi) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Jado, Tama Tonga, Toru Yano and Kazuchika Okada def. Bullet Club (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows and Jay White) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- Hiromu Takahashi def. El Desperado in the finals of the Best Of The Super Jr. 29 Tournament.


Tags: #njpw

