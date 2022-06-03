WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

AEW taped matches before tonight’s live episode of Rampage for next week’s AEW Dark, check out the spoilers below for the show, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Lance Hoyt defeated Aaron Solo

- Christopher Daniels defeated Steve Andrews

- Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue

- Matt Sydal defreated Taylor Rust

- Toni Storm defeated Zeda Zhang

- Max Caster & The Gunn Club defeated The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver & 10


