SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches before tonight’s live episode of Rampage for next week’s AEW Dark, check out the spoilers below for the show, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Lance Hoyt defeated Aaron Solo
- Christopher Daniels defeated Steve Andrews
- Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue
- Matt Sydal defreated Taylor Rust
- Toni Storm defeated Zeda Zhang
- Max Caster & The Gunn Club defeated The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver & 10
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com