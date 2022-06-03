CM Punk Vacates AEW World Championship, Interim Champion To Be Crowned

CM Punk announced live on AEW Rampage that he is to vacate the AEW World Championship due to injury.

Punk came to the ring with tears in his eyes and said that every bone in his body had told him to go home. He revealed that he needs to undergo surgery for an undisclosed injury. Punk said that he doesn’t want to hold up the company. Punk said he offered to drop the AEW Title but Tony Khan said he believes in him. Commentators claimed that Punk had vacated the championship but it was revealed he will NOT be relinquishing the title, but an interim champion will be crowned.

This Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature a battle royal and the winner of that match will wrestle number #1 contender Jon Moxley at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. The winner of the match at the pay-per-view will become the interim AEW World Champion and there will be a unification match at a later date when Punk returns from his injury.

At Sunday's Double or Nothing, CM Punk won the AEW World Championship for the first time after defeating Hangman Adam Page.

