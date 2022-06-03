WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CM Punk Vacates AEW World Championship, Interim Champion To Be Crowned

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

CM Punk Vacates AEW World Championship, Interim Champion To Be Crowned

CM Punk announced live on AEW Rampage that he is to vacate the AEW World Championship due to injury.

Punk came to the ring with tears in his eyes and said that every bone in his body had told him to go home. He revealed that he needs to undergo surgery for an undisclosed injury. Punk said that he doesn’t want to hold up the company. Punk said he offered to drop the AEW Title but Tony Khan said he believes in him. Commentators claimed that Punk had vacated the championship but it was revealed he will NOT be relinquishing the title, but an interim champion will be crowned.

This Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature a battle royal and the winner of that match will wrestle number #1 contender Jon Moxley at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. The winner of the match at the pay-per-view will become the interim AEW World Champion and there will be a unification match at a later date when Punk returns from his injury.

At Sunday's Double or Nothing, CM Punk won the AEW World Championship for the first time after defeating Hangman Adam Page. 

Let us know your thoughts on this situation in the comment section below!

Read more news on WNS:

Join WNS: News Reporters Required For Main Site, Twitter and Instagram

WNS is looking for volunteers who would like to join our website to provide news coverage during weekly pro wrestling television. The role r [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2022 10:51AM


Tags: #aew #cm punk #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76663/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π