CM Punk Relinquishes AEW World Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

CM Punk announced live on AEW Rampage that he is to vacate the AEW World Championship due to injury.

Punk came to the ring with tears in his eyes and said that every bone in his body had told him to go home. He revealed that he needs to undergo surgery for an undisclosed injury. Punk said that he doesn’t want to hold up the company. Jericho said on commentary that Punk relinquished the title.

At Sunday's Double or Nothing, CM Punk won the AEW World Championship for the first time after defeating Hangman Adam Page. 

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2022 10:51AM


Tags: #aew #cm punk #rampage

