Drew McIntyre Challenges Roman Reigns To A Match At WWE Clash At The Castle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

Drew McIntyre has issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship and he wants the match to take place at WWE Clash At The Castle in the United Kingdom in September.

Reigns has yet to respond to the challenge.


