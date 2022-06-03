Drew McIntyre Challenges Roman Reigns To A Match At WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre has issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship and he wants the match to take place at WWE Clash At The Castle in the United Kingdom in September.
Reigns has yet to respond to the challenge.
"Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fBGkY7C7kf— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
