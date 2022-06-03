WWE SmackDown Results - June 3, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (June 3, 2022): Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Show Opener

Well, we get three minutes of commercials to start us off. Next up? The episode introduction video--blue-splattered billboards of Superstars, set to AC/DC's tune. Someone not named Mike is dragging their feet tonight. Finally, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to Columbus, Ohio. They declare tonight's a championship night as the Usos defend against Riddle & Nakamura. Also set is a women's Six-Pack Challenge to determine who's Rousey's next victim.

The New Day Address the WWE Universe

Kofi Kingston and the regally-dressed Xavier Woods make their way down. Pat McAfee informs us it's Michael Cole's 25th anniversary, and he's only missed two episodes. Wow, way to go Cole! The New Day work the crowd with some cheap pops early on before getting to the beef of their message. "The Brawling Brutes" name takes Kingston off guard, and he questions Woods as if that's really their name. He moves on and states that they're now in the winning column against The Brawling Brutes due to Drew McIntyre. The crowd pops as McIntyre makes his entrance. Drew starts us off by immediately giving a shout-out to Big E and gets the crowd to loudly chant his name. He then moves on to the New Day, stating he's missed a couple of weeks of SmackDown due to his presence in the UK. He then announced he'll challenge Roman Reigns at Clash in the Castle. Drew then wants to address Big D and the New Day stop him, telling him this is a family-friendly show. They state that this put them in a hard place, then ask Drew about his "Kneel to the Steel" tee. He starts to explain, "yeah you gotta kneel down and--" only to be interrupted by the New Day again as the double-entendres continue. Finally they present him a birthday gift and the crowd chants for him. In the box? A neon-green kilt with "Big D" written on the front of it. The Brawling Brutes come out immediately with Sheamus on the mic. He claims their loss last week was "as tainted as every single Ohio State Championship. You know it's true, you know it's true!" Ouch, the crowd got butt hurt. As Sheamus babbles on, Butch loses it and rushes the ring. Officials attempt to restore a minor modicum of order and we go to a break. They're seriously dragging this out to eat up air time.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: the Drew Day vs the Brawling Brutes

Back from the break and we find out this match was sanctioned during the break. We return right as Sheamus is delivering his Ten Beats of the Bodhran. Butch tags in but gets double teamed by Woods and Kingston, both of whom hit him with multiple dropkicks and stomps. Butch weathers through, however, and tags in Ridge Holland who runs over Xavier Woods. We're reminded that Holland was a rugby player but was "kicked out" for being "too dangerous." He then reminds us that Holland was the one who accidentally injured Big E. Kofi gets the hot tag and comes in, wiping out most of the Brawling Brutes. He looks for a cover but fails to capture. Woods comes in legal and the New Day once again clear house, then follow it up with a double suicide splash. They stand on the commentary table, get on the headsets and play up to the crowd as we go to another commercial.

When we return, we're informed that the Brawling Brutes kept control throughout the match. Butch fights like Wolverine, scrappy and seemingly always-furious. Sheamus takes the tag and hits Kofi with a top rope strike that lays out the veteran. Finally Kofi counters Sheamus and both men make hot tags. McIntyre comes in and runs Holland over with a clothesline then uses a belly-to-belly suplex toss to send Ridge flying across the ring! Drew exits the ring and attacks Sheamus at ringside before returning to the ring. McIntyre with a neckbreaker, kips up, looks for a Claymore but has to settle for a side toss. Butch gets the tag in and tries to maul McIntyre, who throws him off like a doll. Woods gets the tag and nearly picks up the win over Butch. Holland makes the save and battles Kingston outside. McIntyre intercedes and fights both Sheamus and Holland. Sheamus connects with a Brogue Kick at ringside. Woods attempts a roll-up for a very close fall, but finds himself distracted by Sheamus--and then in the Bitter End from Butch!

Your Winners, the Brawling Brutes! (Ref. Jessika Carr)

Backstage: WWE Official Adam Pearce and Max Du-pri

Pearce is on a call, praising Rousey's decision to have contenders fight for a chance to fight her, when Max Dupri enters. Max states that he's found his first member of the Maximum Male Models brand. Pearce asks who--but Max states we'll find out next week on SmackDown.

Singles Match: Humberto Carrillo w/ Angel Garza vs Jinder Mahal w/ "Sky-scraping" Shanky

Prior to the match, Mahal warns Shanky not to do his dancing gimmick. The match is incredibly short, circa sixty seconds, and sees Shanky's dancing distract Humberto and allow Jinder to roll him up for the quick win.

Drama Before the Six-Pack Challenge

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey makes her way out. We're reminded of Shotzi leading this six-woman crew in complaining last week about being passed over for title shots, which ultimately set up tonight. Last week, Shotzi was locked in a closet/locker room by Aliyah; tonight, Shotzi returned the favor. Our other competitors make their way out and we head to break.

Six-Pack Challenge Number-One Contenders Match: Aliyah, Shotzi, Natalya, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez

The first woman to gain a pinfall or submission becomes the winner and new number-one contender. No DQ or count-outs, which we never have in 3+ person matches anyways...We get the final few entrants, and Ronda's joined commentary. All six competitors will start in the ring at the same time; five if Aliyah doesn't escape the locker room. Aliyah does, so the ref calls for the bell and Aliyah goes right after Shotzi. Natalya and Baszler continue to function as a tag team, sending Aliyah into the barricade hard. Xia Li, Natalya and Shayna surround Raquel in the ring. Raquel fights them all off, then catches a flying Shotzi mid-air and uses her as a weapon against Xia Li! Raquel looks for a suplex but Baszler hops on Raquel's back and slaps on the Kirifuda Clutch! They tumble to the outside. Natalya stomps Xia's gut, readying her for a Sharpshooter. Xia fights out of it and Natalya throws multiple rights.Our Superstars go back and forth, with each using a signature move to send their opponent out of the way--Shotzi sends Baszler outside; Natalya sends Shotzi out, only to be thrown out by Raquel herself after battling briefly in the ring. Raquel looks for a corner splash but Shotzi interferes. Raquel uses a Stalling Suplex Facebuster to drop Shotzi on top of Natalya! Raquel hits the middle-rope spinning corkscrew elbow on both women! Raquel hits the Tejana Bomb (Chingona Bomb) on Shotzi, but Baszler hops onto her back and slaps on a Kirifuda Clutch! Natalya quickly sneaks in and covers Shotzi to pick up the win!

Your Winner, Natalya! (Ref. Jason Ayers)

Madcap Moss Returns!

We cut to the back where an ambulance is shown. Madcap Moss--yep, he kept Moss!--comes out to new music and with new ring gear, sporting black shorts, knee pads and accompanying gear. Reminds me of Chris Masters for some reason. Moss cuts a quick promo that essentially calls out "that human fedora rack" Corbin. Happy Corbin comes out and accuses Moss of missing Corbin and the structure he gave Moss' life. He says he'll consider if Moss begs for his job back. Moss states the only thing he wants is to knock Corbin's teeth down his throat; Corbin would love to teach Moss "another lesson in humility...but not tonight." He states Moss is angry, emotional, and he doesn't feel he can properly give consent. WWE Official Adam Pearce comes out and says he thinks a match is a great idea. He tells them the match is official--and next!

Singles Match: Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss

Corbin attempts to avoid the bulk of this match, using cowardly tactics including hiding behind Referee Jessika Carr. Moss eventually has enough and grabs a steel chair, using it to beat Corbin brutally in and out of the ring. Moss set Corbin's neck in the chair--just as Corbin did to him weeks ago--and retrieves the steel steps! WWE Officials hit the ring to prevent it and Corbin escapes the ring.

Your Winner by Disqualification, Happy Corbin! (Ref. Jessika Carr)

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Main Event Match: the Usos(c) vs Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura

Prior to the match, the Usos dedicate this match to their Tribal Chief and state when the show ends, they're still gonna be drenched in gold. We head to break. After much ado about nothing, Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle make their entrance to a great welcome from the OSU crowd. The Usos are out next to a healthy mix of boos and cheers. The OSU crowd looks to be waking up for this one! We get our official introductions before referee Ryan Tran presents the titles and sends us off to another commercial break. Finally we get underway. The Usos fall back on their usual strategy of isolating Riddle with frequent tags, effectively cutting the ring in half. Riddle struggles for about a minute before he connects with a barefoot kick to Jimmy's face. Jey and Shinsuke Nakamura get the tags simultaneously, and Nakamura batters both Usos with kicks! Nakamura positions Jey across the corner's top ropes and hits a running knee to the gut. Shin covers but only gets a two.

Nakamura sends Jey to his corner, tags in Riddle and hits the sliding suplex slam. Riddle covers for a close fall but Jey gets the shoulder up. Jey looks for a Samoan Drop but Riddle flips out. Jey attacks Nakamura; Riddle falls victim to a sucker attack from Jimmy when the ref is out of position. Jimmy tags in and the Usos hit a double Superkick to Riddle! Nakamura hits the ring and sends the Usos outside. Nakamura sends Jey into the steel steps and sets up a Kinshasa--only to deliver the blow to the steel steps, ouch! The Usos hold Nakamura in a headlock as Jey jump stomps the back of Nakamura's knee, sending him down to the floor. The ref tries to hold back the Usos and holds up the "x" sign. Several officials help Nakamura up and to the back; note that the camera stays on Shin constantly, which isn't the usual deal for legitimate injuries. Riddle stares up the ramp at the Usos and yells "let's go!" Riddle's going to take them on two-on-one! Riddle fires off a volley of fists and kicks as he sends both Usos out of the ring and we head to break!

We return and find the Usos taking control off a Riddle miscue, in which the Original Bro crashes into the turnbuckle. Jey Uso mocks him, pounding the mat like Orton before holding up the Ones. Riddle attacks Jey, dropping him with a desperation kick. Jey crawls over and tags in Jimmy. Jimmy pulls Riddle up, but Riddle's ready for his comeback sequence! Riddle with fists and kicks to batter Jimmy into the corner! Riptide knee lariat to Jey! Riddle with multiple avalanche splashes to both men in opposite corners! A Bro-ton for both Usos! Riddle looks for a Spike DDT on Jimmy but Jey makes the save. Riddle with a soccer kick to Jimmy, followed by a Floating Bro to wipe out both of the champs! Riddle sets Jimmy up for a Spike DDT and connects with it! Riddle psychs himself up and twists and slithers, pounding on the mat!

Riddle looks for an RKO but Jimmy shoves him off! Riddle rolls up Jimmy off a Jey shove and nearly gets the win! Jimmy with a pop-up slam outta nowhere and covers for a near fall! We're talking 2.75 here, folks. Jimmy climbs up top for the Uso Splash but Riddle darts up the turnbuckles! Roman Reigns' music starts as Riddle positions on the top. Riddle hits a Super RKO off the top on Jimmy--but fails to notice a blind tag from Jey! Jey attacks Riddle from behind and picks up the pin!

Your Winners and STILL Undisputed Tag Team Champions, the Usos! (Ref. Ryan Tran)

"The Honorary Uce" Earns His Stripes

We're shown the inside of the production truck, where "the honorary Uce" Sami Zayn is shown--and obviously the culprit for Roman's music playing. Sami comes out to congratulate the Usos; Riddle storms up the ring and battles him and the Usos until refs separate them. Riddle screams "this isn't over" repeatedly as we fade to black.