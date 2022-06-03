CM Punk To Make Important Announcement About Career/AEW Championship Tonight On AEW Rampage

Current AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk took to Twitter to alert fans that he has an appearance on tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage, which will see him make an announcement regarding the AEW Championship as well as Punk's career.
Fans were noticing that Punk was limping after/during AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, and speculation has begun.
I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST.— player/coach (@CMPunk) June 4, 2022
