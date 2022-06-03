WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk To Make Important Announcement About Career/AEW Championship Tonight On AEW Rampage

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 03, 2022

CM Punk To Make Important Announcement About Career/AEW Championship Tonight On AEW Rampage

Current AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk took to Twitter to alert fans that he has an appearance on tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage, which will see him make an announcement regarding the AEW Championship as well as Punk's career.

Fans were noticing that Punk was limping after/during AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, and speculation has begun.


