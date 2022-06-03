Two WWE NXT 2.0. Stars Heading To SmackDown Tonight For Dark Match

There are reportedly two stars from NXT heading over to SmackDown tonight for the pre-show dark match.

It's being reported by Fightful Select that WWE NXT 2.0. stars Wes Lee and Sanga are set to be in the dark match before tonight’s show in Columbus, Ohio.

This will be Lee’s first dark match on either of WWE's main brands. Lee and Sanga were recently united on television, so it's likely their appearance before the show will play into that storyline.