Two WWE NXT 2.0. Stars Heading To SmackDown Tonight For Dark Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 03, 2022

There are reportedly two stars from NXT heading over to SmackDown tonight for the pre-show dark match.

It's being reported by Fightful Select that WWE NXT 2.0. stars Wes Lee and Sanga are set to be in the dark match before tonight’s show in Columbus, Ohio.

This will be Lee’s first dark match on either of WWE's main brands. Lee and Sanga were recently united on television, so it's likely their appearance before the show will play into that storyline.

Source: patreon.com
