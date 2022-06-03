WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Arn Anderson Now Owns Another Big Trademark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

Arn Anderson announced on Twitter Friday that he now legally owns the trademark to "4 HORSEMEN" in addition to the term “THE FOUR HORSEMEN” according to a report from Wrestling Inc.

“I now own the 4 Horsemen trademark and for those fans that missed out on original 4 Horsemen merchandise, it will soon be available on BoxOfGimmicks.com,” he tweeted. “The Tradition of Excellence LIVES on.”

Anderson will be appearing with four other of his Horsemen at Starrcast V takes place in Nashville, TN in July.


