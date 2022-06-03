Arn Anderson Now Owns Another Big Trademark

Arn Anderson announced on Twitter Friday that he now legally owns the trademark to "4 HORSEMEN" in addition to the term “THE FOUR HORSEMEN” according to a report from Wrestling Inc.

“I now own the 4 Horsemen trademark and for those fans that missed out on original 4 Horsemen merchandise, it will soon be available on BoxOfGimmicks.com,” he tweeted. “The Tradition of Excellence LIVES on.”

Anderson will be appearing with four other of his Horsemen at Starrcast V takes place in Nashville, TN in July.