Tonight's WWE SmackDown Got A Whole Lot Bigger

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

WWE has announced two big matches for tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, which will broadcast from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH:

- Previously announced: Madcap Moss returns for revenge on Happy Baron Corbin

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

- Six-Pack Challenge to determine the next #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, featuring Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Shotzi

