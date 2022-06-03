AEW Stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Officially Engaged

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are now officially engaged with the news coming out of their vacation in France. TMZ reports Guevara, 28, asked Tay to be his wife with one of the world's most iconic structures as their backdrop at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
WNS wishes the happy couple all the best.
when you know, you know!— Melissa (@melissax1125) June 3, 2022
CONGRATS @sammyguevara & @TayConti_ !!!! wishing y’all a lifetime of love and happiness. y’all deserve it. ❤️🖤 💍 pic.twitter.com/VOJZEourfl
