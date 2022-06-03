WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jimmy Smith Reveals His Favorite Experience Since Joining WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith has revealed his favorite experience since joining WWE during the most recent episode of his Unlocking the Cage podcast. Check out an excerpt from the episode below:

“WrestleMania is special. It was one of those scale-wise, 77,000 two nights in a row. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. I’ve never seen fans so obsessed about something in my life. I’ve never seen pyro and the walk-ins, and the bands, the timing and the spectacle. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. Guys, I’ve called title fights in every combat sport. Boxing, MMA, Kickboxing, I’ve done it all. I’ve never called a world title in Jiu-Jitsu. But this idea that I’ve done it all and I’ve never seen anything on the scale or with the excitement of WrestleMania, and I know it’s a stock answer that it’s the biggest show, but geez that was incredible to see.”


