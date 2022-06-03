Another Wrestler Reportedly Departing IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White is the latest name to finish up with IMPACT Wrestling, according to PWinsider. His departure comes at a time when his schedule with New Japan Pro Wrestling is very getting busy, much the same reason as to why JONAH also departed recently.

IMPACT is open to working with White in the future but has nothing scheduled for him right now.

We reported on Thursday that W. Morrisey better known to WWE fans as Big Cass has also left IMPACT Wrestling.

