New Report Disputes Rumored Reason Why Thunder Rosa Missed AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

A report from WhatCulture on Thursday suggested that AEW Women's World Champion Rosa was upset at not appearing on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports just like PWInsider this was not the case. There was a segment planned for the AEW Women’s Champion on the show but Rosa was unwell and sent home from the live broadcast. The report also notes she had friends at the event who were also ill and sent home.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2022 10:51AM


Tags: #aew #thunder rosa #dynamite

