TNT Championship Match, The Young Bucks, Athene And More Set For Tonight's AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage tonight airs live tonight from Ontario, California, back in the show’s usual timeslot on TNT. The following lineup has been announced:
- AEW TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Dante Martin
- The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers
- Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
⚡ AEW Removes MJF From Roster And Pulls His Merchandise
MJF has been removed from the AEW roster and had his merchandise pulled from the company's official shop following his scathing promo Wednes [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 02, 2022 04:52PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com