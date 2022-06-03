WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Is Candice LeRae AEW Bound?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

Former WWE NXT star Candice LeRae could be AEW bound.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that several people AEW management want to LeRae join the company, which could also pave the way for her husband Johnny Gargano to return to the ring:

"Regarding Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae, both should be back in wrestling relatively soon. There is nothing set as to where but as we noted, LeRae has people pushing for her in AEW. Gargano has an open door to WWE but also the realization that he’ll be able to make money but not be pushed since NXT is focusing on younger people and while he may be able to get a main roster spot, it’s unlikely they’ll do anything with him."

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #nxt #candice lerae #johnny gargano

