Final Hell In A Cell Build, Madcap Moss Returning And More Set For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

Tonight WWE presents the Hell In a Cell go-home episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX which will be broadcast live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

As of this report, WWE has only announced the return of Madcap Moss for the show. Moss was taken out of action by Happy Baron Corbin a few weeks ago. RAW Superstars AJ Styles and The Miz are advertised for the. The arena has Styles vs. Miz advertised for a match, which will likely serve as the dark main event.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised but Drew McIntyre, The New Day, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are. Additionally, the arena website is advertising SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey scheduled.

