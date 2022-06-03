WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Results

NJPW held the Best Of The Super Juniors 29 this morning in Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The show was broadcast live through NJPW 's streaming platform, New Japan World. Check out the full event results below, courtesy of Solo Wrestling:

- Tomoaki Honma defeated Ryohei Oiwa

- The Lindaman, Ace Austin, Wheeler Yuta and Alex Zayne defeated Robbie Eagles, YOH, Titan and Clark Connors 

- United Empire (Francesco Akira and TJP) defeated Six or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato)

- Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Saber Jr.) defeated HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO and Evil)

- BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and El Phantasmo) defeated United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henare)

- The ungovernable of Japan (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito and Shongo Takagi) defeated Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku and Taichi)

- Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Tama Tonga and Jado defeated Bullet Club (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows and Jay White)

- Final Best of Super Jr. 29:  Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado

