Hiromu Takahashi Wins NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2022

NJPW crowned the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors 29 Tournament at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan today. During the big event, Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado in the finals marking his fourth time winning the tournament having won it in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

With this victory, in addition to a check and a trophy, Hiromu Takahashi will not get receive the opportunity to challenge the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Taiji Ishimori on June 12, 2022 at the Osaka-Jo Hall from Okasa, Japan.

The match was broadcast live through NJPW 's streaming platform, New Japan World.

Tags: #njpw #best of the super juniors #bosj #hiromu takahashi

