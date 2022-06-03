Hiromu Takahashi Wins NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Tournament

NJPW crowned the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors 29 Tournament at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan today. During the big event, Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado in the finals marking his fourth time winning the tournament having won it in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

With this victory, in addition to a check and a trophy, Hiromu Takahashi will not get receive the opportunity to challenge the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Taiji Ishimori on June 12, 2022 at the Osaka-Jo Hall from Okasa, Japan.

The match was broadcast live through NJPW 's streaming platform, New Japan World.

Hiromu Takahashi has defeated El Desperado to win #BOSJ 29!



This is the third consecutive year Hiromu has won the tournament and his fourth time overall!#njpw #BOSJFinal pic.twitter.com/CNbWx32dZO — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) June 3, 2022

Read more NJPW news: