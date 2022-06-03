Updated Card For IMPACT Slammiversary 2022

IMPACT has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s IMPACT Wrestling which takes place on June 19. Check out the card announced so far:
- IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
- IMPACT Knockouts Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- IMPACT X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs.Jack Evans vs. One More TBD
- IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers
- Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs. IMPACT Originals (Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Two More TBD)
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com