Bully Ray To Serve As Guest Commentator During Championship Match At NWA Alwayz Ready

It has been announced that Bully Ray is headed to NWA Alwayz Ready to be a guest commentator on June 11th inside the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Bully Ray announced himself on Busted Open Radio that he will be a guest commentator for the NWA Women's World Championship match between Kilynn King and Kamille.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS from our very own @BustedOpenRadio family member @bullyray5150 ...— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 1, 2022
he will be Special Guest Commentator for the World Women's Championship match between @Kamille_brick & @KiLynnKing at @nwa's #ALWAYZREADY on June 11th ‼️ 🙌 https://t.co/qu7t5OKh72
⚡ Bully Ray Thinks WWE Should Replace Intercontinental and United States Titles
WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) suggested on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, that WWE should get rid of the Interconti [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 26, 2022 09:43AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com