Bully Ray To Serve As Guest Commentator During Championship Match At NWA Alwayz Ready

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 03, 2022

It has been announced that Bully Ray is headed to NWA Alwayz Ready to be a guest commentator on June 11th inside the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bully Ray announced himself on Busted Open Radio that he will be a guest commentator for the NWA Women's World Championship match between Kilynn King and Kamille.

Tags: #nwa #bully ray

