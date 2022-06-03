Ultimo Dragon Reflects On 35 Years In Pro Wrestling

Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on Proresu-Today, where he had this to say on his legacy and looking back:

“How do you look back over the past 35 years? I was different from others when I started wrestling. I have taken a different path as a professional wrestler from the norm, and to be honest, there were several times during the course of my career when I felt like I was going to lose my heart. Even so, I stuck to my beliefs, and my life changed in Mexico. From there, my dreams expanded more than they were fulfilled, and I went to the U.S. and fought all over the world. To be honest, when I look at myself, I think that there will never be another wrestler like me in the next generation, or the generation after that, and so on. There are kids who are active in Japan. But I don’t think there are many wrestlers who would go out on a global scale by themselves, carrying only a bag. Except for those who go under the name of a Japanese organization. I don’t think there are many kids who go out on their own on a global scale with just their personal name. I think wrestling is a wonderful job. You go out with just your briefcase and negotiate over the phone without exchanging contracts. Nowadays, we have smartphones and e-mail, but it’s really a matter of chance or failure if you go to a place with only a simple verbal agreement. You never know what kind of people you will meet at the destination. So I traveled all over the world and earned money. I don’t know if it is special or not, but I don’t think I could have lived such a life. I am very blessed. I would like to see more Japanese people who are willing to try such things. You should be more adventurous.”