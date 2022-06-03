WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Results (6/2/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 03, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling Results (6/2/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for June 2nd, 2022.

  • Alisha def Renee Michelle
  • Mia Yim def Savannah Evans w/ Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz
  • Kenny King def Blake Christian – Kenny King’s Ultimate X Spot on the Line
  • Digital Media Champion Rich Swann def Matthew Rehwoldt
  • Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Eddie Edwards def Heath & Rhino
  • Moose & Steve Maclin def W. Morrissey & PCO

Source: impactwrestling.com
