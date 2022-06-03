WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
IMPACT Wrestling Results (6/2/2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 03, 2022
Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for June 2nd, 2022.
Alisha def Renee Michelle
Mia Yim def Savannah Evans w/ Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz
Kenny King def Blake Christian – Kenny King’s Ultimate X Spot on the Line
Digital Media Champion Rich Swann def Matthew Rehwoldt
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Eddie Edwards def Heath & Rhino
Moose & Steve Maclin def W. Morrissey & PCO
