AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has reportedly become frustrated with her lack of television time, according to a report from WhatCulture.

A source, who remains unnamed revealed Rosa's frustrations were exacerbated at Wednesday's Dynamite, as there was no focus on her despite defeating Serena Deeb at Double Or Nothing 2022 this past weekend. The source told WhatCulture that Rosa was made to feel the Deeb match "didn't happen at all" and left her upset and confused.

PWInsider is reporting however that she wasn’t featured because she wasn’t feeling well and was sent home by the company’s doctor. So there seems to be a conflict of information between sources.

