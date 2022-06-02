AEW Removes MJF From Roster And Pulls His Merchandise

MJF has been removed from the AEW roster and had his merchandise pulled from the company's official shop following his scathing promo Wednesday's Dynamote.
The situation is believed to be worked shoot, the biggest since CM Punk's "Pipebomb" in 2011.MJF's promo ended with him calling Tony Khan a "f**king mark" and begging him to fire him as his microphone was cut off.
MJF UNCENSORED!! 🤬
“FIRE ME!!! FIRE ME!!!” 💣🔥#aew #mjf #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/mHyG1itAj0
