Familiar ROH Event Returning In July

A new Ring of Honor is planned for next month according to a report from Fightful Select. AEW talent has been informed there will be a return to pay-per-view for ROH on the weekend of July 23, 2022.

The event will be Death Before Dishonor, and it will be held in Lowell, Massachusetts. It has yet to be announced officially by Tony Khan, the new owner of ROH but we know he has been lining up talent to exclusively use on ROH.

