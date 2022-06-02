AEW Dynamite Draws Highest Viewership Since April For June 1 Episode

The viewership for the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite which featured all the Double or Nothing pay-per-view fallout and that intense MJF promo is in.

The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 969,000 viewers, up from the 929,000 viewers the show previously drew last week. In the all-important 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.40 rating, up from the 0.33 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

This episode had the highest total viewership since April 13 and also the highest key demo since March 23, 2022.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:

969,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.40 (522,000)



Highest P18-49 since March 23. Highest total viewership since April 13.

📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/T8LOsqMTEl — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 2, 2022

