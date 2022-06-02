WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Draws Highest Viewership Since April For June 1 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2022

The viewership for the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite which featured all the Double or Nothing pay-per-view fallout and that intense MJF promo is in.

The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 969,000 viewers, up from the 929,000 viewers the show previously drew last week. In the all-important 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.40 rating, up from the 0.33 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

This episode had the highest total viewership since April 13 and also the highest key demo since March 23, 2022.

Read this week's AEW Dynamite results:


