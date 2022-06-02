Freddie Prinze Jr. Filmed Interview For Upcoming A&E Biography On The Bella Twins

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed he was interviewed for the upcoming A&E Biography: WWE Legends documentary for The Bella Twins.

“I just did this documentary for A&E about The Bellas and their debut and sort of their contribution to the business. I don’t know who all they had on there. Hopefully, they got Finlay because he was sort of the champion for all the women wrestlers back then and when they were called up, I mean, this was the guy that was trying to let them do the same techniques and moves that the men do every single production meeting. Hopefully, they get Freebird [Michael Hayes] on there because he was the one that ran into the room when we were about to lose [The Bella Twins] because Brie Bella called John Laurinaitis, and was like, ‘Look, our contracts are up. You put us on TV, or we’re gone,’ and John Laurinaitis calls Freebird like, ‘You gotta find a way to get the twins on television right now.’ Freebird runs into the writers’ room. He goes, ‘We got twins, we got to get them on TV.’ the writers were like, ‘What? Am I allowed to watch the FCW tapes? You said I wasn’t.’ Everybody was so confused and it was all because of Brie and Nikki.”