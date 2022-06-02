WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Today's NXT UK, NJPW on AXS and MLW Lineups

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2022

WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Today's NXT UK, NJPW on AXS and MLW Lineups

- Fightful Select is reporting WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage at Wednesday's Dynamite in Los Angles visiting friends and his brother Ryan Nemeth. In addition, former WWE talent Lana (CJ Perry) and Renee Paquette (Renee Young) were also at the event to support their Husbands.

- WWE NXT UK returns to Peacock, NJPW on AXS TV, and MLW Fusion tonight. Below are the cards for each respective show:

NXT UK:

NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Moustache Mountain (c) vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith vs. Die Familie

NJPW on AXS includes from Wrestling Dontaku:

* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

MLW Fusion:

* nZo vs. KC Navarro
*Flamita vs. Bandido
*Los Parks vs. Gangrel & Pagano

Tags: #wwe #aew

