WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Today's NXT UK, NJPW on AXS and MLW Lineups

- Fightful Select is reporting WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage at Wednesday's Dynamite in Los Angles visiting friends and his brother Ryan Nemeth. In addition, former WWE talent Lana (CJ Perry) and Renee Paquette (Renee Young) were also at the event to support their Husbands.
- WWE NXT UK returns to Peacock, NJPW on AXS TV, and MLW Fusion tonight. Below are the cards for each respective show:
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Moustache Mountain (c) vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith vs. Die Familie
* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* nZo vs. KC Navarro
*Flamita vs. Bandido
*Los Parks vs. Gangrel & Pagano
⚡ New WWE Programming Coming To A&E
The WWE and A&E partnership is expanding with the companies announcing new programming, including new episodes of the Biography series
