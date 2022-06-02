WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling - Moose, Kenny King, Mia Yim In-Action

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2022

An all-new IMPACT Wrestling air tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET. CWhat will happen next on the road to Slammiversary? Check out the announced lineup below:

- Moose and Steve Maclin vs. W Morrissey and PCO

- Kenny King vs. Blake Christian

- Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino

- Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim

- Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann


