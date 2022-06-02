Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling - Moose, Kenny King, Mia Yim In-Action

An all-new IMPACT Wrestling air tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET. CWhat will happen next on the road to Slammiversary? Check out the announced lineup below:
- Moose and Steve Maclin vs. W Morrissey and PCO
- Kenny King vs. Blake Christian
- Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino
- Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim
- Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann
.@KennyKingPb2, @SpeedballBailey former Champion @TheTreyMiguel and current X-Division Champion @The_Ace_Austin will compete in ULTIMATE X at #Slammiversary!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2022
More names will be determined on upcoming episodes of #IMPACTonAXSTV!
Order on FITE: https://t.co/WPz8W4dDad pic.twitter.com/zHUcJS1e3r
