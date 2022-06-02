WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Battle Of the Belts III Returning In Grand Rapids, Michigan This August

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2022

AEW Battle of the Belts III will return in August with the location for the event announced. The Van Andel Arena revealed on its official website that the end will be hosted Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Grand Rapids, Michigan venue.

The announcement:

All Elite Wrestling Rampage & Battle of the Belts III will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:00PM at Van Andel Arena. This is a televised event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00AM. *Note the box office will not be open.

Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket limit of 6 will apply to every order.

Tags: #aew #battle of the belts

