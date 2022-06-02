NWA Statement On Matt Cardona’s Recent Bicep Injury

As previously reported, Matt Cardona recently suffered a bicep which will require surgery next week. He is currently set to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at Alwayz Ready on June 11. It remains unclear what the promotion plans to do, but Cardona has told NWA he plans to be at the event whatever.

NWA Statement:

Recently the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona was injured at the GCW Downward Spiral event in Las Vegas, NV on May 28.

This calls into question whether or not Cardona will be able to defend his championship at his signature pay-per-view Alwayz Ready on June 11 in Knoxville, TN.

“I don’t care if I have to drive, walk or crawl. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but the Champ will be there,” Cardona said on the 6/1 broadcast of Busted Open Radio.

Stay tuned to the NWA social media platforms for updates on the main event of Alwayz Ready.