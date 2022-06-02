WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE To Pre-Tape Several Weeks Of NXT In June 2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 02, 2022

WWE To Pre-Tape Several Weeks Of NXT In June 2022

WWE has announced during last Tuesday's episode of NXT 2.0. that they will be holding tapings next Tuesday and Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The upcoming episode on June 7th will be the aftermath of Saturday's WWE NXT In Your House Premium Live Event, will air live, while the June 14th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will be either be filmed directly afterwards, or on Wednesday.

A report from PWInsider states that the June 21st will be pre-taped as well, but the show should return to the live format on June 28th.

It's currently unknown why the pretapings are happening, but speculation states the Performance Center may be undergoing renovations.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76614/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π