WWE To Pre-Tape Several Weeks Of NXT In June 2022

WWE has announced during last Tuesday's episode of NXT 2.0. that they will be holding tapings next Tuesday and Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The upcoming episode on June 7th will be the aftermath of Saturday's WWE NXT In Your House Premium Live Event, will air live, while the June 14th episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will be either be filmed directly afterwards, or on Wednesday.

A report from PWInsider states that the June 21st will be pre-taped as well, but the show should return to the live format on June 28th.

It's currently unknown why the pretapings are happening, but speculation states the Performance Center may be undergoing renovations.