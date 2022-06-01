WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Blood and Guts Set For Later This Month In Detroit Michigan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

AEW Blood and Guts is returning.

During Wednesday's Dynamite, it was revealed the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2Point0, Jake Hager) will go up against Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson) in a Blood and Guts match, a rematch from their Anarchy in the Arena match from Double or Nothing.

AEW Blood and Guts will take place on the June 29, 2022, edition of Dynamite from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Read this week's AEW Dynamite results:

AEW Dynamite Results – June 2, 2022

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and it’s our first look at AEW sin [...]

— Jonny Knapp Jun 01, 2022 10:34PM


