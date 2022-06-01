AEW Blood and Guts Set For Later This Month In Detroit Michigan

AEW Blood and Guts is returning.

During Wednesday's Dynamite, it was revealed the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2Point0, Jake Hager) will go up against Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson) in a Blood and Guts match, a rematch from their Anarchy in the Arena match from Double or Nothing.

AEW Blood and Guts will take place on the June 29, 2022, edition of Dynamite from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

It's going to be Hair versus Hair between @IAmJericho and @ortiz_powerful before they can get to #BloodAndGuts! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/73fHcxVk0t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022

